News to Know for March 24

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Today is the final spring training game for the Tampa Bay Rays as they take on the Phillies at the BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater. The team's next big match will be on Opening Day when they go head-to-head against the Colorado Rockies at Steinbrenner Field. Last year, MLB announced that the Rays' Opening Day would change from Thursday, March 27, to March 28 to give them additional time to prepare the ballpark after the Tampa Bay area saw back-to-back hurricanes.

News to Know

Florida considers going on a bear hunt: The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is holding a series of virtual public meetings to collect feedback on proposals for highly regulated black bear hunting in Florida.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is holding a series of virtual public meetings to collect feedback on proposals for highly regulated black bear hunting in Florida. Police search for a shooting suspect: A suspect is still on the loose after two teenage girls were shot during a fight at an apartment complex in Clearwater on Saturday.



A suspect is still on the loose after two teenage girls were shot during a fight at an apartment complex in Clearwater on Saturday. Pope Francis checks out of the hospital: Hallelujah gelato made its debut in Rome on Sunday and quickly became a way to commemorate the pope's discharge from the hospital.

Hallelujah gelato made its debut in Rome on Sunday and quickly became a way to commemorate the pope's discharge from the hospital. The Jonas Brothers prepare for a fall tour: The band is set to return to Tampa for their "JONAS20: LIVING THE DREAM" tour, which will also stop in Sunrise and Orlando.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Ally Blake says we'll have a mild and partly cloudy start today, but highs rise into the low 80s as clouds thicken. There will also be a chance for some rain this evening.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Ally Blake:

Ally Blake's Monday Morning Forecast

Susan Solves It

Pedestrians and highway workers wear reflective clothing to make themselves more visible at night, but a study found that new tech in cars aimed at detecting pedestrians doesn't always detect them when they're in reflective gear.

Reflective gear and safety

Things to Do on March 24

Play a round of jukebox bingo at Keel Farms.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City Cost: Free

Take your photo with the Easter Bunny at International Plaza.

When: 2 p.m. Where: 2223 N Westshore Boulevard, Tampa Cost: $50

Go on a haunted history tour in Safety Harbor.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 737 Main Street, Safety Harbor Cost: $30



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.