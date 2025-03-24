Watch Now
News to Know for March 24

AP Photo/Marco Ravagli
Pope Francis leaves in a car the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, Sunday, March 23, 2025, where he was admitted on Feb. 14 for bilateral pneumonia.
Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Today is the final spring training game for the Tampa Bay Rays as they take on the Phillies at the BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater. The team's next big match will be on Opening Day when they go head-to-head against the Colorado Rockies at Steinbrenner Field. Last year, MLB announced that the Rays' Opening Day would change from Thursday, March 27, to March 28 to give them additional time to prepare the ballpark after the Tampa Bay area saw back-to-back hurricanes.

News to Know

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Ally Blake says we'll have a mild and partly cloudy start today, but highs rise into the low 80s as clouds thicken. There will also be a chance for some rain this evening.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Ally Blake:

Ally Blake's Monday Morning Forecast

Susan Solves It

Pedestrians and highway workers wear reflective clothing to make themselves more visible at night, but a study found that new tech in cars aimed at detecting pedestrians doesn't always detect them when they're in reflective gear.

Reflective gear and safety

Things to Do on March 24

  • Play a round of jukebox bingo at Keel Farms.
    • When: 6:30 p.m.
    • Where: 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City
    • Cost: Free
  • Take your photo with the Easter Bunny at International Plaza.
    • When: 2 p.m.
    • Where: 2223 N Westshore Boulevard, Tampa
    • Cost: $50
  • Go on a haunted history tour in Safety Harbor.
    • When: 7 p.m.
    • Where: 737 Main Street, Safety Harbor
    • Cost: $30

