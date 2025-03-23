Two female teens shot during fight at Clearwater apartment complex: Police

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Two teenage girls were shot in Clearwater on Saturday during a fight at an apartment complex.

Clearwater Police Department detectives were conducting the shooting investigation at Estates of Countryside, 2652 McMullen Booth Road.

Clearwater police and Clearwater Fire and Rescue units responded at about 9:45 p.m. after residents called 911 to report hearing gunshots. One victim, an 18-year-old female, was found shot at the scene. She

was taken to All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg for injuries that were deemed non-life threatening.

A second victim, a 16-year-old girl, went to at Mease Countryside Hospital after suffering injuries from the shooting. They also were believed to be non-life threatening.

Detectives say there was a large gathering of juveniles and young adults at the pool area of the apartment complex when a fight broke out and the shooting occurred.

A majority of the crowd fled before officers arrived.

The suspect is still being sought.

Anyone with information on the incident should call Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242.