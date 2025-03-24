Forecast: More clouds and mild temps on this Monday

TAMPA — Good Monday morning Tampa Bay! It is a mild and partly cloudy start for us today. Highs rise into the low 80s as clouds thicken throughout the day. There is a late chance to see some rain this evening. Some models push it in after 8 pm and others after midnight. I think the better chance will be overnight. This will lead some fog and clouds early Tuesday and a stray shower mid-day. Eventually we dry out, with highs in the low to mid 80s and sunny skies till the weekend. The weekend looks dry for now, with our next system late-Sunday into early next week. Temps warm into the mid to upper 80s.

I hope you all have a great start to your week!