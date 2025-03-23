Jonas Brothers 'JONAS20: Living the Dream tour' will make stop in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla — The Jonas Brothers are set to be back in Tampa for their 20 years in music tour this fall.

The Jonas Brothers announced that the "JONAS20: LIVING THE DREAM" tour will stop in Tampa on Wednesday, Oct. 22, at Amalie Arena.

The Jonas Brothers announced 43 tour dates across North America, including two stops in Florida, Sunrise and Orlando, in addition to the Tampa date.

The group said the tour will celebrate their 20 years in music, including the solo careers of Nick and Joe Jonas.

The All-American Rejects will be special guests on the tour.

Fans can sign up for pre-sale tickets at this linkby March 26. The presale starts March 27 at 10 a.m., and the general public's onsale starts on March 28 at 10 a.m.

