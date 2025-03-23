Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Jonas Brothers 'JONAS20: Living the Dream tour' will make stop in Tampa

Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas
Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Nick Jonas, from left, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas from the Jonas Brothers perform during the Times Square New Year's Eve celebration on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas
Posted
and last updated

TAMPA, Fla — The Jonas Brothers are set to be back in Tampa for their 20 years in music tour this fall.

The Jonas Brothers announced that the "JONAS20: LIVING THE DREAM" tour will stop in Tampa on Wednesday, Oct. 22, at Amalie Arena.

The Jonas Brothers announced 43 tour dates across North America, including two stops in Florida, Sunrise and Orlando, in addition to the Tampa date.

The group said the tour will celebrate their 20 years in music, including the solo careers of Nick and Joe Jonas.

The All-American Rejects will be special guests on the tour.

Fans can sign up for pre-sale tickets at this linkby March 26. The presale starts March 27 at 10 a.m., and the general public's onsale starts on March 28 at 10 a.m.

For more information, click here.

“We’re ready for our visitors.”
Spring break season is back across Tampa Bay, and businesses are relying on spring break now more than ever.

Local businesses prepare for a spring break impact

Latest Local News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.