FWC to host a series of public meetings on a proposed bear hunt in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is holding a series of virtual public meetings to collect feedback on proposals for highly regulated black bear hunting in Florida.

The feedback will be presented to Commissioners at a meeting in May.

The FWC held its first virtual meeting on Thursday, March 13. More than 500 people attended virtually.

Mike Orlando, FWC's Bear Management Program Coordinator, presented at the meeting. The public is invited to provide feedback on several topics related to a statewide bear hunt.

"It's season, timing and length, equipment, methods that should be allowed, bag limits and protections, how permits should be issued, should non-residents be allowed to hunt and what locations should be open to hunting," said Orlando.

In 1994, all bear hunting was closed statewide. The last bear hunt in Florida was nearly a decade ago, in 2015.

Orlando also said the state is split into seven Bear Management Units with 3 BMUs above 1,000 bears.

He said historically, bears may be found anywhere in the state.

At the Dec. 2024 Commission Meeting, the FWC's Bear Management Program gave Commissioners a 5-year update on implementing the 2019 Florida Black Bear Management Plan, highlighting recent bear management and research efforts. Following the presentation, the Commissioners directed staff to return to a future Commission meeting to propose options for implementing a potential bear hunt.

Staff will collect feedback from Florida residents at three more virtual meetings in April. Staff will present options to commissioners in May.

The meeting dates and times are as follows:



The public can also email their comments to BearComments@MyFWC.com.