News to Know for March 18

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Spring break is upon us, meaning the beaches are more crowded than usual. Lucky for us, we still have plenty of ways to entertain ourselves while enjoying the beautiful sunny weather and cool temperatures this week. The Food and Wine Festival at Busch Gardens kicked off earlier this month and will be serving up its delicious menu until May 18. You could also head to Tampa to cheer on the Tampa Bay Sun when they take on the Spokane Zephyr this Wednesday. Let's also not forget our wide array of state parks and springs.

News to Know

Authorities continue to search for missing girls: The Levy County Sheriff's Office said the two 16-year-old girls went missing after going paddle boarding in Cedar Key on March 17.

A Tampa favorite will close its doors: Nebraska Mini Mart announced that the beloved Seminole Heights restaurant will be closing its doors at the end of this month.



St. Pete advocates reaffirm their priorities: Some community groups are calling the fallout of the Rays stadium deal a rare second chance to fulfill broken promises.

Lakeland gets approval to pump water sooner: The city announced an emergency agreement after Hurricane Milton brought a huge amount of rain into Lake Bonny and flooded multiple homes.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Ally Blake says to grab a jacket on your way out because this morning will be chilly. Most of us will be in the 40s and some 50s along the coast, but plentiful sunshine is on tap, and highs will rise near 80 degrees.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Ally Blake:

Susan Solves It

Under federal law, if an airline loses or damages your suitcase, it must compensate you. Those protections were recently extended to wheelchairs and other assistive devices, but now five major carriers are trying to end that.

Things to Do this Tuesday, March 18

Enjoy music with painted pianos around Downtown Tampa, part of National Music Month.

When: 6 p.m. Where: Central Park, Tampa Cost: Free

Put your knowledge to the test at trivia night with Florida Avenue Brewing Co.

When: 7:30 p.m. Where: 2029 Arrowgrass Drive, Wesley Chapel Cost: Free

Visit ZooTampa and see elephants, giraffes, penguins, orangutans, and more!

When: 9:30 a.m. Where: 1101 W Sligh Ave, Tampa Cost: $48



