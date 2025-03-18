Forecast: Chilly start with warmer feels on our Tuesday

TAMPA — Good Tuesday morning Tampa Bay! It is a cold start with most of us in the 40s and some 50s along the coast. The good news is plentiful sunshine is on tap and highs will rise near 80 degrees. Wednesday continues our lovely stretch of weather starting in the upper 50s and low 60s before all of us warming into the 80s. Thursday brings in our next front. Models keep it moisture-starved. More clouds are possible in the afternoon and the possibility of a stray shower along the Nature Coast, but the rest of us stay dry. Temps fall slightly Friday. Our next round of high pressure sticks around this weekend with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s with sunny skies. Next week looks like we finally get a good taste of rain.

I hope you all have a great day!