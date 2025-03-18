Coast Guard searching for two teen girls who went missing after paddle boarding in Cedar Key

CEDAR KEY, Fla. — Levy County Sheriff's Office said a search is underway for two 16-year-old girls who went missing after going paddle boarding in Cedar Key on March 17.

LCSO said the teens did not return from a paddle board excursion in Cedar Key on Monday. They were last seen on March 17, around 4 p.m., paddling toward Cedar Key from Atsena Otie.

The girls were sharing a black and white paddle board. The LCSO Marine Unit, FWC, and COast Guard are searching by water and air.

Levy County Sheriff's Office