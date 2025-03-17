Community groups rally to reaffirm priorities for any deal amid Rays stadium development fallout

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Some advocates are calling the fallout of the Rays stadium deal a rare second chance.

"I don't believe this pro-sports deal is necessary in order to fulfill those promises and expand equity in the city,” said Dylan Dames, the Pinellas organizer for Faith in Florida.

On Monday, groups, including Faith in Florida, stood on the steps of St. Pete City Hall to reaffirm their commitment to their mission.

ABC Action News has shared their voice and concern over the years about the redevelopment of the Historic Gas Plant District.

"I will refer back to what our demands were in 2022, which was that the city pursues bold, non-market housing solutions that could take the shape of a social housing pilot project that could coincide with the work they're doing to reconnect Southside to downtown, removing the barrier,” said Dames. “That could mean municipal power. We really believe that if we were to fulfill the promises to those displaced and people facing displacement now, it would actually look like the municipal authorities taking ownership of those solutions and not vesting them in the whim and the will of a private corporation.”

Community members pointed out how the Gas Plant areasymbolized broken promises. Residents and businesses were forced to relocate with the promise of jobs and opportunities that didn't happen.

"There is no more need for apartments and condos for the affluent,” said Bishop Manuel Sykes with Bethel Community Baptist Church. “While at the same time, you have a forced migration of African American and poor people from St. Petersburg. That 86 acres can be used to somewhat rectify that imbalance and to curb that type of forced migration and keep residents that have been here for generations in St. Petersburg."

Mayor Ken Welch issued a statement last week which addressed the future of the Historic Gas Plant District:

"I’d like to thank the St. Petersburg City Council, our dedicated city staff, Pinellas County Commission and staff, and our business and community partners from St. Petersburg and the Tampa Bay region for their extraordinary collaboration, commitment, and countless hours spent on the stadium and Historic Gas Plant District (HGPD) Development agreements.



While the decision of Tampa Bay Rays ownership to terminate the agreements for a new stadium and new development is a major disappointment, it is not unexpected. Nor is it the end of the Historic Gas Plant District story.



The city will continue to pursue all avenues that will help us deliver on our ultimate goal: utilizing the HGPD property to benefit the community and fulfilling the 40-year-old promises of economic development and opportunity made to the African American community in St. Petersburg, as well as the community priorities identified through the current development process, which began in 2022.



The city intends to honor our current commitment to repair Tropicana Field in accordance with the current use agreement. As for the future of baseball in our city - if in the coming months a new owner, who demonstrates a commitment to honoring their agreements and our community priorities, emerges - we will consider a partnership to keep baseball in St. Pete. But we will not put our city’s progress on hold as we await a collaborative and community-focused baseball partner.



We will move forward on the equitable economic development of the HGPD, honoring the 40-year-old promise of inclusive economic development on this historic land. We will consider a phased approach, accounting for the city’s obligations under the current use agreement. After decades of waiting, this sacred land will again bear the fruit of housing, jobs, and beneficial community development. We look forward to working with our City Council and the community on the next phase of this important journey."