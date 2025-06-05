News to Know for June 5

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

It seems we're finally drying out after the rain we've had the last few days. If the weather kept you inside the last couple of days and you're looking for a reason to get out, consider heading to Spice & Tea Exchange in Madeira Beach, which has finally reopened. The John's Pass Village business was closed for 244 days, thanks to severe damage left behind by last year's hurricanes. Owner Brian Himert said, "This is our pride and joy. This isn't something we just do for a living." The shop has been a staple of John's Pass Village for nearly 20 years.

Meteorologist Greg Dee says it will feel more like June today. A few showers are possible along the coast this morning, though overall, it will start much drier than the last couple of days. We'll see plenty of clouds around and mild temperatures in the 70s.

A proposed bill aims to phase out electric vehicle tax credits by 2026, which could potentially increase the prices of electric vehicles for consumers. ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury provides tips on how to navigate the changing landscape of electric vehicle incentives and what it means for future purchases.

Dive into creativity at FloridaRAMA's Art Salon series and chat with local art lovers while sipping your favorite drinks.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 2606 Fairfield Ave S, St. Petersburg Cost: $99

Roll in style at Dunedin's Drag Queen Bowling, where glitter ball and strike a pose meet.

When: 10 p.m. Where: 405 Patricia Ave, Dunedin Cost: $15

Stroll under the stars at Sunset Market, where you can shop local treasures, savor tasty bites, and groove to live tunes—furry friends welcome.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 3659 Midtown Dr, Tampa Cost: Free



