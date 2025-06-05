Spice & Tea Exchange in Madeira Beach grand reopens after hurricane damage

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. — After 244 very tough days, the Spice & Tea Exchange in Madeira Beach finally has very good news for fans.

Husband-and-wife owners Brian Himert and Lisa Coleman cut a grand reopening ribbon this week at their John's Pass Village business, throwing open the doors to the fragrant shop, which fought back after severe hurricane damage last year.

Fighting back tears, Coleman said a range of emotions were present as a whole lot of customers returned: "Happiness, relief, gratitude."

For Himert, "This is our pride and joy. This isn't something we just do for a living."

The Spice & Tea Exchange has been a staple of John's Pass Village for 18 years.

Colman and her sister started the tasty concept, which now has dozens of locations across the country, selling naturally blended spices, dry rubs, teas and more.

