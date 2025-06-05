Forecast: Less rain today, feeling more like June

Feeling more like June today.

A few showers are possible along the coast this morning, though overall, today will start much drier than the last couple of days. We'll see plenty of clouds around and mild temperatures in the 70s.

Look for partly sunny skies today. We'll begin to return to more typical June weather as we go through the afternoon. With an on-shore flow, a couple showers are possible closer to the coast during the first half of the afternoon. After that, any additional pop-ups will mainly happen east of I-75 this evening. These would move east toward I-95.

Look for even lower rain coverage on Friday with an overall rain chance of 30%. Once again, most of the pop-ups will move east as they develop east of the coast during the afternoon and evening. Highs on Friday will reach the low 90s.

The weekend rain chances look rather isolated. We'll see a 20% chance of rain closer to the coast on Saturday and Sunday and a 30% chance of rain east of I-75. Temperatures will reach the low 90s.

Have a good Thursday!