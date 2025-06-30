Deputies investigating homicide after man shot dead in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Deputies are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Tampa early Monday morning.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said just after midnight, deputies received a call about an altercation that escalated to a shooting at the Happy Traveler RV Resort & Cabins on East Fowler.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the victim, who later died from his injuries at the hospital.

"What began as a disagreement has ended with someone tragically losing their life," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "We are working diligently to figure out exactly what led up to this, but this senseless tragedy should have never happened. Let this be a reminder to always walk away instead of escalating an argument to violence."

HCSO said they will release the victim's name when his next of kin is notified.