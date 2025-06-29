St. Pete Pride Street Fair takes over the Grand Central district

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Another day of Pride festivals drew tens of thousands of people to St. Pete on Sunday.

The St. Pete Pride Street Fair took over the Grand Central District.

"You just feel happy. It's a good time. Everybody's here for the same purpose to unite and celebrate the same thing and it's everything. I'm here every year," says Jocelyn Rivera, a fairgoer.

Sunday had a little something for everyone.

"Pride is awesome. It's an acceptance of everyone and love and equality and everything," says Jerri Bourgholtzer, owner of Boujee Pet Boutique.

Hundreds of vendors lined much of Central Avenue. It also provided an opportunity for businesses on the strip to come together as a community.

We've been married for 20 years, so being local business owners and part of the community, it allows us to spread our love and our support to the rest of the community," Jennifer Grey said.

Jennifer and her wife Lisa own Keyseekers Real Estate, and their booth was set up right in front of their office.

"I think it's very important right now to let everyone know that they are supported and they are loved and that there are businesses here that will support them," says Lisa.

Even with it marking the end of this year's Pride events. The spirit lives on.