News to Know for June 3

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.
It's looking like more rain is heading our way, with thunderstorms forecasted for this evening. For some areas, yesterday's weather brought quarter-sized hail and strong winds, both of which pounded on homes and cars in Hillsborough County. Thousands were even left without power in Tampa, but TECO worked to quickly resolve the outage. While it's not clear yet if those issues will return, Tampa Bay should definitely prepare itself for the rain over the next two days.
News to Know
- A Pasco County subdivision is flooded—again: After flooding from Hurricane Milton finally dried up, water started rushing back into the area even before rain fell there specifically.
- Clearwater Police identify a body 31 years later: Officials have an answer to the identity of a man found floating in the Gulf near the Clearwater Pass Bridge on November 29, 1993.
- A Caribbean festival prepares to go big in Tampa: For the past 13 years, CANDO has hosted the Tampa Bay Caribbean Heritage Festival, bringing music, art and food from the islands to Tampa Bay.
- Officials say FEMA head David Richardson was joking: Reuters reported Monday that Richardson said during a briefing that he didn't know the U.S. experienced a hurricane season.
Today's Weather Outlook
Meteorologist Greg Dee says the morning will be mostly dry today with temperatures in the 70s. We're likely to see mostly to partly sunny skies through midday. Then, scattered showers and thunderstorms will begin to develop in the afternoon and evening.
Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:
Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay
Daly Discoveries
New Port Richey celebrates its 100th birthday with interactive art installations. "Tides of Time: A Visual Art Experience" is free to the public.
Things to Do this Tuesday, June 3
- Laugh with Emily Catalano, whose dry humor and unexpected punchlines will turn your night into a comedy goldmine.
- When: 7 p.m.
- Where: 1600 E 8th Ave C-112, Tampa
- Cost: $42
- Paint the town surreal at the Junior Docent Art Camp, where creativity meets street art.
- When: 9:15 a.m.
- Where: One Dali Blvd, St. Pete
- Cost: $225
- Stretch, sip, and socialize at Happy Hour Yoga, where zen meets good vibes and tasty drinks await after your flow.
- When: 5:30 p.m.
- Where: 1910 North Ola Avenue, Tampa
- Cost: Free
Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.