News to Know for June 3

It's looking like more rain is heading our way, with thunderstorms forecasted for this evening. For some areas, yesterday's weather brought quarter-sized hail and strong winds, both of which pounded on homes and cars in Hillsborough County. Thousands were even left without power in Tampa, but TECO worked to quickly resolve the outage. While it's not clear yet if those issues will return, Tampa Bay should definitely prepare itself for the rain over the next two days.

News to Know

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says the morning will be mostly dry today with temperatures in the 70s. We're likely to see mostly to partly sunny skies through midday. Then, scattered showers and thunderstorms will begin to develop in the afternoon and evening.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Daly Discoveries

New Port Richey celebrates its 100th birthday with interactive art installations. "Tides of Time: A Visual Art Experience" is free to the public.

New Port Richey celebrates 100th birthday with 11 interactive art installations

Things to Do this Tuesday, June 3

Laugh with Emily Catalano, whose dry humor and unexpected punchlines will turn your night into a comedy goldmine.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 1600 E 8th Ave C-112, Tampa Cost: $42

Paint the town surreal at the Junior Docent Art Camp, where creativity meets street art.

When: 9:15 a.m. Where: One Dali Blvd, St. Pete Cost: $225

Stretch, sip, and socialize at Happy Hour Yoga, where zen meets good vibes and tasty drinks await after your flow.

When: 5:30 p.m. Where: 1910 North Ola Avenue, Tampa Cost: Free



