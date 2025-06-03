Forecast: Sct'd PM rain today, upper 80s

More sct'd rain returning today.

The morning will be mostly dry today with temperatures in the 70s. We're likely to just see mostly to partly sunny skies through midday. This will allow the temperatures to be noticeably warmer today compared to Monday with highs in the upper 80s. The heat index however will rise well into the 90s.

Sct'd showers and thunderstorms will begin to develop in the afternoon and evening. There will likely be some impact from this rain to the morning commute. Rain coverage could be as high as 60%.

Wednesday still looks to be the wettest day of the week. Rain coverage will likely be high in the first half of the day with some sct'd rain remaining in the afternoon. We'll see more clouds too so temperatures will likely only reach the mid-80s at best.

We'll start to come out of this rainy pattern on Thursday with the rain chance down to 40% and even lower to 30% for Friday.

The weekend looks typical for June. We'll see hot temps with a 30% chance of PM showers. With a wind more out of the west, most of the rain this weekend will be east of the coast, keeping the beaches dry.

Have a good Tuesday!