Clearwater police identify body found near local bridge 31 years ago

CLEARWATER, Fla. — It took over three decades, but Clearwater police have an answer to the identity of the man found floating in the Gulf near the Clearwater Pass Bridge on November 29, 1993.

The body was not identified at the time, as he was dubbed "Pinellas County John Doe 1993."

As part of renewed efforts to identify him, Moxxy Forensic Investigations collaborated with police on conducting an investigative genetic genealogy. After several months of analysis by nine genealogists, it was determined that there were various connections to the unidentified man, including a couple from the mid-18th century who lived in Bristol, England.

This swab was compared to the profile of the unidentified man, which indicated a parent-child relationship between the two.

"Pinellas County John Doe 1993" has now been positively identified as Edman Eric Gleed. He was born on July 29, 1909, making him 84 years old at the time of his death.

Police say Gleed was a second-generation immigrant, with both of his parents relocating from their ceremonial counties of Somerset and Gloucestershire, England, to the United States.

He was last seen on Nov 27, 1993, after leaving the home he shared with his son in Falls Church, Virginia, according to police. A missing persons report was filed by his son in Fairfax County shortly after his disappearance.

“This case has been close to the hearts of everyone on the team,” Ed Adams, the team assistant for the case, said. “We are all honored to have played a part in returning Edman Gleed to his family.”