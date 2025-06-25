Sen. Rick Scott proposes 'American Students First Act' to limit student visas

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Senator Rick Scott introduced the American Students First Act on Tuesday to limit the number of foreign students enrolled in universities.

According to a news release from his office, Sen. Scott said the bill would cap students with F and M visas under the Student and Exchange Visitor Program at 10% of the school’s total number of students, with a potential waiver opportunity to increase to 15% for “national security reasons.”

Senator Scott’s bill continues a push by Republican lawmakers nationwide to further restrict student visa programs since the spark of pro-Palestine campus protests at USF and beyond in response to the Israel-Hamas war.

There is currently no state law that caps the number of students who can be enrolled in the program.