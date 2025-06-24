Watch Now
Whataburger 'thrilled to return' to Tampa Bay in 2026

TAMPA, Fla. — A Texas-based burger staple is coming to Tampa.

A spokesperson with popular Texas burger chain Whataburger said they are “thrilled to return to the Tampa area” Tuesday afternoon.

Tampa Bay will get its newest Whataburger location, set to open in 2026.

“Whataburger is thrilled to return to the Tampa area, with locations in Largo, Brandon, and others across the region tentatively set to open in the second half of 2026. As we continue expanding in Florida, we’re bringing not only our legendary quality and bold flavors, but also new career opportunities for the local community," said a Whataburger spokesperson.

There are currently 1,138 Whataburgers across 16 states in the United States.

