News to Know for June 23

I think we can all agree that the weather was just a bit crazy over the weekend. There was rain, a breeze and even double waterspouts, which were spotted in Bradenton and other Tampa Bay waters on Sunday afternoon. As for Monday, we're looking at more rain, which our meteorologists said will be small but intense. Don't get your hopes up for any cooler weather, either—we're still expecting temperatures in the 90s. If you were planning any outdoor activities today, you may want to reschedule (or, dare we say, take a rain check?)

News to Know

A retired U.S. Army colonel weighs in on the strikes in Iran: DJ Reyes, who served more than 33 years, said he believes the U.S. Central Command and the U.S. Special Operations Command based at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa likely played a key role in the operation.

An HOA board approves $82,000 in assessments to challenge a trademark: The ABC Action News I-Team has learned that the name of a small neighborhood association in Pinellas County is at the center of a very expensive legal battle.



The Thunder beat the Pacers 103-91 for the NBA title: It's the second championship for the franchise, which had Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finish off his MVP season with 29 points and 12 assists.

Six are killed in an Osceola crash after a semi hits an SUV: Officials said the crash occurred when the SUV's driver lost control and collided with the semi, which caused both vehicles to catch fire.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll start the day dry with temperatures in the upper 70s at the coast and the low to mid-70s east of I-75. No rain is expected through midday with mostly to partly sunny skies. Temperatures will warm quickly into the 90s.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Monday, June 23, 2025

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

A new study reveals growing concern over cybersecurity, yet many people neglect basic protective measures. ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury provides tips on improving your cybersecurity practices to safeguard against data breaches.

Susan Solves It: Cybersecurity Awareness Increases

Daly Discoveries

Tampa's new Get Charmed is a charm bar boutique where you personalize jewelry. The shop is open on Saturdays and Sundays on Kennedy Boulevard, as well as by appointment.

Tampa's new Get Charmed is a charm bar boutique where you personalize jewelry

Things to Do this Monday, June 23

Celebrate the iconic love story of Brokeback Mountain with a special 20th anniversary screening at the Tampa Theatre.

When: 7:15 p.m. Where: 711 N Franklin St, Tampa Cost: $12

Get your heart pumping with a high-energy HIIT workout in the park for all fitness levels.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa Cost: Free

Explore the life and artistry of Janet Gentlewind Folsom at her exhibition, "Passages" at the Morean Arts Center.

When: 10 a.m. Where: 719 Central Ave, St. Pete Cost: $20



