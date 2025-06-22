Watch Now
Double waterspouts spotted in Tampa Bay waters

Several of ABC Action News' viewers sent pictures and videos to us of twin waterspouts in and around Tampa Bay.
TAMPA BAY, FLa. — Double waterspouts were spotted in Bradenton and other Tampa Bay waters Sunday afternoon.

Around 5:30 p.m., ABC Action News started receiving several sighting reports, photos, and videos of these twin spouts.

Taken from DeSoto Point in Bradenton

Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips has a visual explanation of the storm responsible for the large waterspout in Tampa Bay.

“I didn't see anything"

