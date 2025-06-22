TAMPA BAY, FLa. — Double waterspouts were spotted in Bradenton and other Tampa Bay waters Sunday afternoon.
WATCH: Double waterspouts spotted in Tampa Bay waters
Double waterspouts spotted in Tampa Bay waters
Around 5:30 p.m., ABC Action News started receiving several sighting reports, photos, and videos of these twin spouts.
Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips has a visual explanation of the storm responsible for the large waterspout in Tampa Bay.
“I didn't see anything"
Nine-year-old Leah Lendel and her family were enjoying a day at the beach in Boca Grande when a shark bit her hand. Over a week later, she appeared at a press conference with her family at Tampa General Hospital to give an update on her recovery.
9-year-old girl who survived shark attack recounts terrifying moments and her recovery