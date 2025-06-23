Forecast: Sct'd PM storms return today

Sct'd storms begin early in the afternoon today.

We'll start the day dry with temperatures in the upper 70s at the coast and the low to mid-70s east of I-75. No rain is expected through midday with just mostly to partly sunny skies. Temperatures will warm quickly into the 90s.

The first sct'd showers will begin to develop after noon today. These will be small but also intense. They'll move east to west at a brisk pace. Some locations may get more than one shower today as there will be multiple pop-ups developing between midday and 8pm tonight.

Rain coverage Tuesday will be at or slightly below today's levels. Highs will return to the 90s.

It looks like rain coverage will increase again on Wednesday and Thursday with rain chances as high as 60% for the afternoon and evening.

Rain coverage will drop to 40% for the weekend.

TROPICS: NHC is watching a low pressure center east of Bermuda. They say there is a 70% chance that this system will become our first tropical depression or tropical storm in the next 48 hours. The first name is Andrea. The storm is moving away from the United States and will fall apart by Wednesday or Thursday in the North Atlantic.