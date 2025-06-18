News to Know for June 18

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.
Last night, you turned out for our State of the Insurance Town Hall, where a team of insurance experts answered your questions about flood coverage, challenges faced during hurricanes and even rising premiums. Hosted by ABC Action News anchor Nadeen Yanes, the event took place at Forest Hills Presbyterian Church and aimed to provide support to those in the Tampa Bay area. This community dialogue is especially important now in the middle of hurricane season. We hope this provided the clarity you needed to help prepare.
News to Know
- An advocate scrutinizes FHP troopers' pay raises: Florida Highway Patrol troopers are finally getting a raise, thanks to a newly passed Florida budget, but an advisory council member is less than impressed.
- Lithium-ion batteries cause a Spring Hill house fire: The Hernando County Fire Rescue said two people escaped after the batteries exploded in the garage.
- A celebration is planned for the Tampa Bay Sun FC: On Wednesday, the City of Tampa will host a boat parade starting at Armature Works Pier to celebrate the team's USL Super League Championship.
- Food Network chef Anne Burrell dies: She was best known as one of the Food Network’s most popular stars, having appeared in several of the network’s series, including “Worst Cooks in America."
Today's Weather Outlook
Meteorologist Ally Blake says it's a muggy day with a few showers fizzling out. Temperatures will start off in the 70s and low 80s before charging back up to nearly 95 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms will also pop up in the afternoon and evening with the sea breeze.
Susan Solves It
A lawsuit alleges that Ziploc's safety labels mislead customers about the potential for harmful microplastics leaching into food during use. ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury provides tips on how to safely use plastic products in your kitchen while staying informed about potential health risks.
Daly Discoveries
Married teachers Brett and Mari Ebert are having fun with their new mobile coffee trailer, the Charlotte Bean. This charming caffeine dream—something they've always wanted to do, especially after some hard life moments—is kinda-sorta named after their daughter, Charlotte Jean.
Things to Do this June 18
- Join the world of Mozart and his legacy with a screening of the iconic film, "Amadeus."
- When: 7:30 p.m.
- Where: 711 N Franklin St, Tampa
- Cost: $7
- Stitch your way to creativity with a Sew Chill evening, meet people and sew projects, open to all levels.
- When: 5:30 p.m.
- Where: 2154 University Square Mall, Tampa
- Cost: Free
- Watch Wes Anderson's latest film, "The Phoenician Scheme," where family dynamics and outrageous plots collide.
- When: 7 p.m.
- Where: 711 N Franklin St, Tampa
- Cost: $12
