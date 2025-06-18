News to Know for June 18

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Last night, you turned out for our State of the Insurance Town Hall, where a team of insurance experts answered your questions about flood coverage, challenges faced during hurricanes and even rising premiums. Hosted by ABC Action News anchor Nadeen Yanes, the event took place at Forest Hills Presbyterian Church and aimed to provide support to those in the Tampa Bay area. This community dialogue is especially important now in the middle of hurricane season. We hope this provided the clarity you needed to help prepare.

News to Know

WATCH Good Morning Tampa Bay, streaming NOW through 10 a.m.

Good Morning Tampa Bay at 7am

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Ally Blake says it's a muggy day with a few showers fizzling out. Temperatures will start off in the 70s and low 80s before charging back up to nearly 95 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms will also pop up in the afternoon and evening with the sea breeze.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Ally Blake:

Ally Blake's Wednesday Morning Forecast

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

A lawsuit alleges that Ziploc's safety labels mislead customers about the potential for harmful microplastics leaching into food during use. ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury provides tips on how to safely use plastic products in your kitchen while staying informed about potential health risks.

Susan Solves It: Ziploc Safety Claims

Daly Discoveries

Married teachers Brett and Mari Ebert are having fun with their new mobile coffee trailer, the Charlotte Bean. This charming caffeine dream—something they've always wanted to do, especially after some hard life moments—is kinda-sorta named after their daughter, Charlotte Jean.

New coffee spot The Charlotte Bean serves a "Rule #7" drink (yes, with Dr. Pepper)

Things to Do this June 18

Join the world of Mozart and his legacy with a screening of the iconic film, "Amadeus."

When: 7:30 p.m. Where: 711 N Franklin St, Tampa Cost: $7

Stitch your way to creativity with a Sew Chill evening, meet people and sew projects, open to all levels.

When: 5:30 p.m. Where: 2154 University Square Mall, Tampa Cost: Free

Watch Wes Anderson's latest film, "The Phoenician Scheme," where family dynamics and outrageous plots collide.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 711 N Franklin St, Tampa Cost: $12



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.