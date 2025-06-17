City will host boat parade for Tampa Bay Sun FC in celebration of USL Super League Championship

TAMPA, Fla. — Welcome to Champa Bay! When our teams win here, we know that can only mean one thing...boat parade!

Our newest champions are the Tampa Bay Sun FC, the area's first-ever professional women's sports team. The Sun won the USL Super League Championship in the league's inaugural season.

In an exciting final played here at home in Downtown Tampa, the Sun defeated Fort Lauderdale FC in extra time with a goal scored by Cecilie Floe in the 100th minute.

On Wednesday, June 18, the celebration commences! The festivities kick off at 1 p.m., where fans can join Tampa Mayor Jane Castor at Armature Works Pier to welcome the team. The team is expected to arrive by boat by 2 p.m.

Parade Route

The Sun players and coaches will travel by boat from Downtown Tampa, through the Hillsborough River, and arrive at the Armature Works Pier.

The celebration will continue as they lift the trophy, speak with fans, enjoy photo ops, and give away free items.

A Tampa Tradition

The celebration of a boat parade has become a Tampa tradition since 2020, when COVID changed the typical ways we celebrate. The Tampa Bay Lightning won the Stanley Cup in 2020 and were honored with a boat parade. The celebration became tradition after the Tampa Bay Bucs won the Super Bowl in 2021 and the Lightning won the the Stanley Cup again in 2021.

Boat parades became the standard and how we celebrate champions in Tampa Bay. We are excited to celebrate our newest champions, the Tampa Bay Sun!