Watch Now
NewsCitrus, Hernando County

Actions

Lithium-ion battery explodes and causes house fire: HCFR

spring hill fire
Hernando County Fire Rescue
spring hill fire
Posted

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A lithium-ion battery exploded and caused a house fire on Tuesday afternoon in Spring Hill.

Hernando County Fire Rescue said the battery exploded in the garage.

Two people and one pet escaped without injuries.

"We don't come home until they do."

Thousands of people are trapped in a growing war zone as conflict escalates in the Middle East. Grey Bull Rescue, a Tampa-based nonprofit, has launched an operation to help evacuate Americans who are unable to leave on their own.

"We don't come home until they do": Tampa Veteran-Led team rescues Americans from Middle East war zone

More Hernando and Citrus County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.