Lithium-ion battery explodes and causes house fire: HCFR

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A lithium-ion battery exploded and caused a house fire on Tuesday afternoon in Spring Hill.
Hernando County Fire Rescue said the battery exploded in the garage.
Two people and one pet escaped without injuries.
