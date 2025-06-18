Forecast: Late day showers & muggy air

TAMPA — Good Wednesday morning Tampa Bay! It is a muggy day with a few showers fizzling out. Temps start off in the 70s and low 80s before charging back up to nearly 95 degrees! It will be really hot with the heat indices near the triple digits. Showers and thunderstorms pop up in the afternoon and evening with the sea breeze. Thursday and Friday look to see more coverage of rain. Highs stay in the low to mid 90s into the weekend and next week. The tropics continue to remain quiet.

I hope you all have a great day and stay cool!