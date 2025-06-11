News to Know for June 11

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

If the blazing heat has gotten you down the past few days, you're in luck—at least for this morning. While it's not a cold front by any means, it should feel a bit cooler and drier, thanks to some winds pushing the warmer air out over the water. While temperatures are in the high 70s early in the day, they will, unfortunately, (or fortunately, depending on your preference), hit the 90s by 1 p.m. At least we won't have to worry about more of that Saharan dust until the weekend.

News to Know

Silver Airways shuts down overnight: According to the company's social media announcement, the airline is ceasing all operations as of June 11.

According to the company's social media announcement, the airline is ceasing all operations as of June 11. A man is fatally shot by deputies in Dade City: The Pasco Sheriff's Office said they were attempting to serve Cristian Javier Estrada Perez a court order when he shot at them, leading deputies to return fire.



The Pasco Sheriff's Office said they were attempting to serve Cristian Javier Estrada Perez a court order when he shot at them, leading deputies to return fire. Tampa remembers Gwendolyn Henderson: Mayor Jane Castor announced that the city councilwoman died of natural causes overnight, which sparked an outpouring of love and support from the community.

Mayor Jane Castor announced that the city councilwoman died of natural causes overnight, which sparked an outpouring of love and support from the community. A new Florida law aims to clarify legal advice: House Bill 915 was enacted to clarify who can provide legal advice for families needing immigration services.

WATCH Good Morning Tampa Bay, streaming NOW through 10 a.m.

Replay | Good Morning Tampa Bay

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says late-day rain is likely today. It's also a bit drier and a little cooler this morning due to winds that are blowing offshore, which are pushing the warm, humid air of the Gulf out over the water. You should notice the difference if you step outside early today.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

There are multiple factors that determine how much you'll pay in car insurance. A few things are in your control. We look at what drivers should be aware of.

SSI 5 FACTORS THAT AFFECT CAR INSURANCE

Daly Discoveries

"Let's See!" is an interactive exhibit about eyes at the Glazer Children's Museum. Kids can explore their own eyes up close, dance in a funhouse mirror, and more.

Glazer children's Museum

Things to Do this Wednesday, June 11

Join Urban Kai for their Full Moon Paddle from their Downtown Tampa location at Armature Works.

When: 8 p.m. Where: 310 W. Seventh Avenue #5404, Tampa Cost: $15

Visit Poise's Flower truck at Hyde Park Village.

When: 12 p.m. Where: 1509 W. Swann Ave, Tampa Cost: Free

Pick flowers at Keel Farms.

When: 11 a.m. Where: 5202 W Thonotosassa Road, Plant City Cost: $6



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.