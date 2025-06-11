New Florida law aims to clarify legal advice for immigration services

FLORIDA — A new state law was enacted to clarify who can provide legal advice for families needing immigration services.

House Bill 915 states that public notaries who are not attorneys, and advertise services in a language other than English must inform clients that they are not licensed to practice law in Florida.

This notice must be provided in both English and the language used in the advertisement.

Advocates hope the change will help prevent scams and clear up confusion, as public notaries across Latin America are attorneys, but that’s not necessarily the case here

The new law will go into effect on July 1.