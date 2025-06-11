Forecast: Late day storms likely

Late day rain likely today.

It's a bit drier and a little cooler this morning thanks to winds that are blowing off-shore, pushing the warm, humid, air of the Gulf out over the water. You'll definitely notice the difference if you step outside early today.

The first half of the day will be sunny, hot and dry. Don't expect much rain through 2 or 3 pm. This will be a good time to get any errands done around town or around the yard. After 4 pm the chance for thunderstorms will increase. The most likely time period to see rain today is 5-9pm. That's when widespread rain and storms are likely along the coast.

The initial batch of this rain will be very heavy. This could lead to localized neighborhood and street flooding, making getting around this evening difficult in parts of the Bay area. Following the initial batch of heavy rain, which in most places will only last 15-30 min, there may be an extended period of light rain that follows. Temperatures during the storms this evening will fall into the 70s.

Thursday looks to see more heavy storm coverage. Things may setup a bit differently on Thursday with the storms starting closer to the coast and thus earlier in the day. Coverage looks to be in the 70-80% range west of I-75 with lower coverage farther east.

It looks like by the weekend, more Saharan air will begin to impact Florida. This will dramatically reduce rainfall coverage Friday and the weekend, dropping it to just 20% by Sunday afternoon. Highs through the weekend will stay in the low 90s.

Have a good Wednesday!