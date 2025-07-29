News to Know for July 29

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

It's been days of heat alerts here in Florida, and Tuesday is no different, with Extreme Heat Warnings up for most of the Tampa Bay area. Your time would be best spent staying indoors, or at least in the water. Yesterday, we caught up with the experts to figure out the best ways to stay cool since the effects of hot weather can kick in fast. They recommended staying hydrated, finding shade, and watching for symptoms of heat-related illness (think dizziness, nausea, and weakness). We even tested the temperature by leaving a thermometer in a car, and after around 15 minutes, it reached about 110 degrees. Be extra cautious out there today, and make sure you drink plenty of water.

News to Know

A man is accused of attempting to murder his wife: According to court documents, Douglas Naeher was arrested after he assaulted his wife and tried to throw her overboard during a boating trip.

According to court documents, Douglas Naeher was arrested after he assaulted his wife and tried to throw her overboard during a boating trip. Florida's back-to-school sales tax holiday becomes permanent: While Republicans in Tallahassee are celebrating the move as a win, critics say the tax package falls short of what was initially promised.



While Republicans in Tallahassee are celebrating the move as a win, critics say the tax package falls short of what was initially promised. An arrest is made in a fatal ferry crash: The FWC said Jeffry Knight was arrested and charged with eight felony counts of leaving the scene of a boating accident involving death.

The FWC said Jeffry Knight was arrested and charged with eight felony counts of leaving the scene of a boating accident involving death. A new principal and teachers work together: Principal Dr. Rick Saylor and a staff that includes 80% new teachers are poised to take Chester Taylor Elementary from an F to an A.

WATCH Good Morning Tampa Bay, streaming NOW through 10 a.m.

Good Morning Tampa Bay at 7am

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Ally Blake says it's day four of heat alerts in Florida. An Extreme Heat Warning is up for those in Citrus, Hernando, Pasco, Pinellas, Hillsborough and Polk Counties from noon to 7 p.m. The heat index values are likely higher than 112 degrees.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Ally Blake:

Ally weather 7/29

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

A federal appeals court has overturned a new FTC rule intended to simplify consumer subscription cancellations, citing procedural flaws in the rulemaking process. ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury says it's important to be aware of subscription terms and conditions to avoid difficulties when attempting to cancel services.

Susan Solves It: Subscription Cancellation Rule

Things to Do this Tuesday, July 29

Soar and socialize with fellow drone enthusiasts at the Tweak & Fly Drone MeetUp.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 2154 University Square Mall, Tampa Cost: Free

Shake it up with a lively Zumba workout in the park, blending Latin-inspired dance moves and aerobic exercises.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa Cost: Free

Relax and unleash your creativity at Sew Chill, perfect for beginners and intermediate sewists to craft and connect.

When: 5:30 p.m. Where: 2154 University Square Mall, Tampa Cost: Free



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.