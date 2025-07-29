Forecast: Extreme Heat Warnings for most

TAMPA — Good Tuesday morning everyone! Day four of heat alerts here in Florida. An Extreme Heat Warning is up for those in Citrus, Hernando, Pasco, Pinellas, Hillsborough and Polk counties from noon to 7 PM. Heat index values likely higher than 112 degrees. Heat Advisories are up for Sarasota, Manatee, Hardee, Highlands, and Desoto counties. It will still feel in the triple digits there too. Less clouds early on with temps in the 80s rising in to the low to mid-90s. Afternoon showers and storms inland are possible with a better amount of coverage later in the week into the weekend. Temps slightly back off mid-week and this weekend hangs in the low 90s.

This heat is serious today, please be careful & safe.