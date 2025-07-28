As temperatures soar, experts want you to watch for warnings of heat-related illnesses

TAMPA, Fla. — Only few words can describe how it feels across the Tampa Bay Area.

"It's hot. It's hot,” one woman told ABC Action News. “That's all I can say. It's hot."

Neighbors are doing what they can to beat the heat.

"Try to stay in with the A/C and try to stay in cool places,” said Maria Lozada.

"I've got ice and water for my employees,” said Judd Cook.

On Monday, ABC Action News caught up with Cook as he loaded lots of ice and water into his car.

"It was 100 yesterday, so I'm guessing it's going to be close to 100 today,” said Cook.

The high heat can be dangerous and take a toll on your body.

"Nothing is more important than your health, so if it can be shelved for a few days, put it on the shelf,” said Rob Herrin with Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

The effects of the heat can kick in fast. ABC Action News tested the temperature by leaving a thermometer in a car. After about 15 minutes, it topped out at about 110 degrees.

First responders want you to watch for warnings of heat-related illnesses: for heat exhaustion, which could mean dizziness, thirst, heavy sweating, nausea, and weakness, and for heat stroke, which includes confusion and becoming unconscious.

CDC

"If you start getting those signs and symptoms, where you have accelerated heart rate, a little fatigue, you're starting to get confused or someone with you recognizes that you're starting to get confused, or if you have that sign of heat exhaustion, where you're really fatigued, you're sweating, your heart rate's high, and you go inside and it doesn't really change, so cool doesn't really help you, start considering calling us,” said Herrin.

Experts said to stay hydrated, find shady spots, and know your risk.

Just take it from these neighbors, who are finding ways to stay cool all summer long.

"Drink water,” one woman said.

"Stay inside in the air conditioning,” said Cook.