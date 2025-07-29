New principal and teachers work together to turn around Pasco County elementary school

PASCO CO., Fla. — Teachers started setting up their classrooms earlier than usual at one Pasco County school. That’s because they are attempting to make a giant leap this year when it comes to academic performance.

For those of you who don’t know, Chester Taylor Elementary School is home to the astronauts, and with the new principal, Dr. Rick Saylor, they are hoping to launch into a new atmosphere of success.

Saylor made sure to stop in every classroom this week, keeping teachers and staff hydrated as they prepare for the school year.

“You know it’s like that excitement as a kid; you don’t sleep the night before school starts, same thing for me last night, I couldn’t sleep, I was all excited,” said Saylor.

During his 31 years working for Pasco County Schools, as a teacher and then principal, Dr. Saylor has experienced his fair share of first days, but this one hits close to home. He has a son and a daughter who attended Chester Taylor.

“It is part of the family, it’s part of our community, and that’s why I’m excited to be here, I see it like a calling to come back to this school,” said Saylor.

Dr. Saylor understands the challenge he faces. Last year, the school received an F rating when it came to academics, but he’s determined to turn that completely around into an A.

“I relish that challenge because we are talking about kids and we are talking about their future, we are talking about that trajectory,” said Saylor. “We’re creating a brand-new culture here, a brand-new family and we’re trying to soar to success.”

Earlier this year, Dr. Saylor put out a video on social media asking for teachers who share his passion to apply to work at Chester Taylor and join his mission. The response was overwhelmingly successful.

“We had some people who reached out and saw that and said they like the excitement, they like the energy, they like the fact that I’m kind of pumped up and ready to go, and we are going to have about 80 percent new teachers on this staff,” said Saylor.

Teachers say they are looking forward to working together with Dr. Saylor to take the school to new heights.

“I am really excited because I always love being on the ground floor of anything that’s being built,” said a teacher named Tracy.

“You can already tell the difference in just the people that are entering the building, and the new staff and the new administration have been awesome,” said a teacher named Julie.

Dr. Saylor has even filled the school campus with words of encouragement and positivity. Whether it’s a student, teacher or parent, they are all in this together.

“Our Astros are ready, our teachers are ready, this is going to be the best year ever for Chester Taylor Elementary,” said Saylor.