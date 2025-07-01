Bolts' prospect Ethan Gauthier continues working toward NHL dream

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning will begin development camp this week at the TGH Ice Plex. The camp is designed to showcase the organization’s top prospects and NHL draft picks.

Ethan Gauthier was drafted in the second round of the 2023 NHL Draft. This will be his third development camp with the Bolts. The 20-year-old forward knows he’s on the right path when he sees guys who played at these camps make it to the NHL.

“I’ve been around my first year with Gage Goncalves, I saw him play in the NHL,” Gauthier said. “Crozier, Carlyle. Obviously, (Conor) Geekie last year. A lot of players go through this type of camp and make it to the NHL.”

Speaking of Goncalves, he went from this development camp to re-signing with the Lightning on a two-year deal ($1.2M AAV) as free agency opened on Tuesday.

All the more reason for Gauthier to continue working hard.

“Knowing what to expect, I’ve been around twice now. Every time you come around here you learn some new things. That’s the main thing,” Gauthier said. “Every time you come here, you get some new tools to add to your toolbox. Then come back home, train hard, and make sure you’re ready for training camp.”

During training camp last season, he played in three preseason games with the Lightning before re-joining a junior league in Quebec and finishing the season with the Lightning’s affiliate, Syracuse Crunch.

“For myself, I know I have some work to do to get to the NHL,” Gauthier said. “That’s why we’re here, we’re here to learn. I’m willing to do anything to bring my game to the next level and hopefully play in the NHL one day.”