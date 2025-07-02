Forecast: Rain likely today. Highs in the 80s

Rain likely today. Bring an umbrella.

We'll start the morning with temperatures in the 70s and sct'd showers already happening near the coast. It's likely that the showers will only become more numerous as we go through the morning. The highest rain chances today will be midday through mid-afternoon when some folks may see a period of rain that lasts more than an hour. Highs will only reach the 80s.

Sct'd rain and showers continue overnight and into the first half of Thursday. Thursday morning looks to be the wettest part of the day with maybe some drier spots for some Thursday afternoon.

If you have plans to be outside on the 4th of July, get out there early. The first half of the day looks hot and mostly dry. During the afternoon and evening however, shower and storms will likely develop and these will move down to the coast.

Saturday may have more heavy rain along the coast late in the day with higher rain coverage west of I-75.

There are signs that this rainy pattern may begin to break up by Monday with some models even suggesting Sunday's rain coverage may be lower too.

As the rain chances drop, temperatures will return to the low 90s by the middle of next week.