News to Know for July 18

This morning, we're packing up and heading to Brooksville for our biweekly community show, where we showcase everything from local haunts to hidden gems in communities across Tampa Bay. The Hernando County city is rich with history, from a classic diner still going strong over 60 years later to its 1885 Train Depot. We even checked out newer businesses, like Mountaineer Coffee. Jenna Furgeson, manager of the downtown location, put it simply: "It's just a very tight-knit community that supports each other." So far, we've found the rest of the city agrees.

A Riverview HOA is at the center of controversy: Some homeowners are now facing foreclosure in the same neighborhood where a woman was jailed over the HOA's complaints about her lawn.

Haines City commissioners went back to the drawing board to draft a new food truck ordinance, after revising their first proposal. A federal funding freeze could have consequences: Polk County Schools is sounding the alarm about a current freeze that’s keeping almost $400 million from flowing to school districts across Florida.

Meteorologist Ally Blake says skies will start off sunny and warm, near 80 degrees. There are fewer rain chances today, but the heat and humidity rise. At times, we could feel close to 104 degrees inland and at the coast.

Go ziplining at Friday Fun Day with Empower Adventures Tampa Bay.

When: 4 p.m. Where: 423 Lafayette Blvd, Oldsmar Cost: $49

Go on a Tampa ghost and haunted history tour.

When: 8 p.m. Where: 374 UT University Dr, Tampa Cost: $30

Go cheer on the Rays as they play against the Baltimore Orioles.

When: 7:35 p.m. Where: 1 Steinbrenner Dr, Tampa Cost: $35



