Coney Island Drive-Inn running strong for 65 years in Brooksville

Brooksville is home to Hernando County's oldest restaurant.

It's a showstopper with great food and awesome memorabilia.

For 65 years, The Coney Island Drive Inn has been serving up its famous foot-long hot dogs, milkshakes, and an interesting collection of memories.

Eleven years ago, the Lee family bought the Brooksville landmark.

"I find that the people make the community. Brooksville is a place where everybody is a neighbor, everybody's a friend. You're gonna meet your farmers, you're gonna meet your people that working at the stores. You're gonna meet everybody. And a lot of times they all come right here," said Carter Lee.

While Brooksville is the place where the magic started, Coney Island Drive-Inn has six locations now.