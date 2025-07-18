Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CommunityIn Your Community

Actions

Coney Island Drive-Inn running strong for 65 years in Brooksville

Coney Island Drive Inn
WFTS
Coney Island Drive Inn
Posted

Brooksville is home to Hernando County's oldest restaurant.

It's a showstopper with great food and awesome memorabilia.

For 65 years, The Coney Island Drive Inn has been serving up its famous foot-long hot dogs, milkshakes, and an interesting collection of memories.

Eleven years ago, the Lee family bought the Brooksville landmark.

"I find that the people make the community. Brooksville is a place where everybody is a neighbor, everybody's a friend. You're gonna meet your farmers, you're gonna meet your people that working at the stores. You're gonna meet everybody. And a lot of times they all come right here," said Carter Lee.

While Brooksville is the place where the magic started, Coney Island Drive-Inn has six locations now.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IN YOUR COMMUNITY

We're taking our morning show on the road to highlight everything the neighborhoods of Tampa Bay have to offer. From historic sites and hidden gems to the people who make it a great place to live, the Good Morning Tampa Bay crew wants to shine a light on what--and who--makes your community so unique.

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.