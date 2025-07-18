Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CommunityIn Your Community

Actions

Brooksville's Mountaineer Coffee offers a home for the community to gather

Mountaineer Coffee
WFTS
Mountaineer Coffee
Posted

Mountaineer Coffee opened in downtown Brooksville in 2016 and has been a community hub ever since.

The beans are roasted daily, and the baristas are sure to make you something that will keep you coming back for more.

People gather at their downtown location every morning, whether to work or just enjoy a cup of coffee.

Jenna Ferguson is the manager at this location. She moved to Brooksville with her husband a few years ago and says Mountain Coffee embodies the spirit of Brooksville.

"When I lived in Colorado, I felt like I lacked community. You'd go out to the store, you wouldn't see anyone you recognize or know, none of your customers or anything. Working here and living here, you get to see people you know everywhere, and they say hi to you, they stop and talk to you. You know about their life. They know about yours. It's just a very tight-knit community that supports each other, and I didn't have that in Colorado at all," said Ferguson.

When you visit Brooksville, one of the first things that comes to mind is that every place is unique. You don't find too many chains, especially downtown.

"All these places that the people who live here have opened up to the community that allowed people to get to know each other and have that third space outside of their home," said Ferguson on what makes Brooksville special.

You can now find two locations in Brooksville, as well as locations in Spring Hill and downtown New Port Richey.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IN YOUR COMMUNITY

We're taking our morning show on the road to highlight everything the neighborhoods of Tampa Bay have to offer. From historic sites and hidden gems to the people who make it a great place to live, the Good Morning Tampa Bay crew wants to shine a light on what--and who--makes your community so unique.

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.