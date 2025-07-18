Brooksville's Mountaineer Coffee offers a home for the community to gather

Mountaineer Coffee opened in downtown Brooksville in 2016 and has been a community hub ever since.

The beans are roasted daily, and the baristas are sure to make you something that will keep you coming back for more.

People gather at their downtown location every morning, whether to work or just enjoy a cup of coffee.

Jenna Ferguson is the manager at this location. She moved to Brooksville with her husband a few years ago and says Mountain Coffee embodies the spirit of Brooksville.

"When I lived in Colorado, I felt like I lacked community. You'd go out to the store, you wouldn't see anyone you recognize or know, none of your customers or anything. Working here and living here, you get to see people you know everywhere, and they say hi to you, they stop and talk to you. You know about their life. They know about yours. It's just a very tight-knit community that supports each other, and I didn't have that in Colorado at all," said Ferguson.

When you visit Brooksville, one of the first things that comes to mind is that every place is unique. You don't find too many chains, especially downtown.

"All these places that the people who live here have opened up to the community that allowed people to get to know each other and have that third space outside of their home," said Ferguson on what makes Brooksville special.

You can now find two locations in Brooksville, as well as locations in Spring Hill and downtown New Port Richey.

