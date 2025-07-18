Step inside Brooksville's 140-year-old building to get a glimpse into the community's unique history

Take a walk around Brooksville, and you'll notice a lot of history is being preserved. That's especially the case at the 1885 Train Depot Museum.

It's the perfect spot to get a glimpse of Hernando County's history.

"It's so special. It's so special that Hernando County has a very varied history and the commerce, the citrus, the cattle and all of that. A lot of that came right through this depot. So all of that, the citrus went out to New York and New Jersey, and the cattle, some of it went down to Tampa, you know. So there's a lot of history of the whole county right here in this area," said Mary Sheldon, president of the Hernando Historical Museum Association.

Artifacts have been donated over the years that tell this community's story, and it's a proud place for everyone to see how this area came to be what it is today.

They even have a 100-year-old fire engine, the first in Brooksville. This engine was refurbished by Hernando High School students, but doesn't quite run yet. However, the bell and siren still do.

Aside from embracing Hernando County's rich history, it's also a place where people can get their own family's history.

"We get people dropping by and just asking us the most interesting questions, like, do you have any information on my great-grandfather who was last seen at the depot, and nobody's ever seen him since, you know, things like that. We always learn from our guests as well," said Sheldon.

The building is in need of a lot of repairs, and the historical society is about to embark on a big fundraising effort.

Tours are also offered on Fridays and Saturdays.