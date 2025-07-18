Forecast: Scorching temps and less rain chances

TAMPA — Good Friday morning Tampa Bay! Skies start off sunny & warm near 80 degrees. Lesser rain chances today, but the heat and humidity rise. At times we could feel close to 104 degrees inland and at the coast. An isolated shower is possible this afternoon & evening. Ridging sets up overhead drying us out to the best of its ability. Very little rain chances both days this weekend with highs in the low to mid 90s. Feeling over 105+. Yuck! Next week trends wetter with temps falling slightly to near 90 degrees. The tropics stay quiet for the next seven days.

I hope you all have a great day and an even better weekend!