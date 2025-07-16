News to Know for July 16

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

The Rays have been a big topic this week. From a potential sale agreement to player Junior Caminero getting second in the All-Star derby on Monday, the team’s even got local leaders putting in their two cents. ABC Action News reporter Mary O’Connell shares what Pinellas County Commissioner has to say about the potential sale. If all continues to go well this season, the Rays could play postseason games at a minor league stadium, assuming it doesn't get rained out. Speaking of rain, it’s going to be another rainy afternoon in the Tampa Bay-area, so make sure you get outside in the a.m. hours if you’re looking for a bit of sunshine before the afternoon showers.

News to Know

Crews working 6 days a week to improve stormwater drainage: Stormwater management improvements are actively being made throughout Hillsborough County

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says to expect this morning to start with some sun. Later on, we'll see some showers and storms form earlier than is typical for a July afternoon. Rain chances today will be 70% with highs in the upper 80s.

Susan Solves It

Authorities are issuing warnings about a deceptive text message scam that threatens to suspend licenses due to unpaid traffic violations, urging residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious communications. ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury advises against clicking on links or providing personal information in response to unsolicited messages demanding payment.

Daly Discoveries

Matcha Fest in Ybor City Saturday to feature tasty talents of playful pop-up Ritual Grounds. The daytime event at the Cuban Club will feature food, drinks, artisans, and more.

Matcha Fest in Ybor City Saturday to feature tasty talents of playful pop-up Ritual Grounds

Things to Do this July 16

Dive into the enchanting journey of Chuck's life, filled with heartfelt moments and unexpected connections, at this captivating film experience in the Tampa theater.

When: 7:15 p.m. Where: 711 N Franklin St, Tampa Cost: $12

Lace up your running shoes for a scenic 5k along the Riverwalk, followed by delicious bites and refreshing drinks.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 1910 North Ola Avenue, Tampa Cost: Free

Experience a thrilling Hitchcock classic as you unravel suspense and mystery in "The Man Who Knew Too Much" at Tampa Theater.

When: 7:30 p.m. Where: 711 N Franklin St, Tampa Cost: $10



