Forecast: Lots of sct'd storms this afternoon

Rain likely this afternoon.

Low pressure is moving away from our area today heading west along the panhandle coast. Behind the low, there is a broad southeast flow and plenty of moisture. This kind of pattern typically maximizes our afternoon rain coverage, especially closer to the coast.

It won't rain all day, however. The morning will be dry and we'll start the day with sun. We'll simply see showers and storms form earlier and be more widespread than is typical for a July afternoon. Rain chances today will be 70% with highs in the upper 80s.

The same pattern will remain with us on Thursday. Expect a mostly dry and sunny start to the day. Sct'd rain and storms will quickly develop and fill-in during the afternoon. Highs on Thursday will range from the upper 80s to the low 90s.

As low pressure gets farther away on Friday and Saturday, rain chances will swing in the opposite direction, dropping to levels that are significantly lower than normal. Rain coverage will only be 20-30% Fri-Sat making Saturday the better of the two weekend days for outdoor plans. Rain chances will increase to 30-40% on Sunday.

TROPICS: Low pressure will continue to track near the panhandle over the next couple of days. This system remains disorganized and will be in a challenging area for any kind of development. It's mainly a rain maker and is unlikely to become much of anything before it gets pulled north over land as it approaches Louisiana on Thursday afternoon.