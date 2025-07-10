News to Know for July 10

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Don't forget to look up this evening, Tampa Bay. On Thursday, July's full moon will make an appearance, reaching peak illumination at 4:37 p.m. Known as the Buck Moon, the Old Farmer's Almanac says its name is related to the antlers of male deer, which are full-grown during this time of year. The weather (potential rain and cloudy skies) may make it a little tricky to spot, but what's the harm in trying?

News to Know

Pinellas County spends millions on badly eroded beaches: The county has approved a plan to use almost $126 million in tourism development tax funds to renourish miles of county beaches.

Orlando Gudes said in a statement that "the fight for justice, equity, and transparency is far from over," and he will continue to serve the community. Officials will tour 'Alligator Alcatraz' this weekend: Florida's state lawmakers and members of Congress will be touring the migrant detention facility on Saturday, according to an email invitation.

Florida's state lawmakers and members of Congress will be touring the migrant detention facility on Saturday, according to an email invitation. Loans are now available for the recent severe weather: Those who were impacted by the tornado and storms that ripped across Pinellas County on June 25 can apply for the low-interest federal disaster loans.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Ally Blake says we'll have a muggy and warm start, near 80 degrees. Later, we can expect partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower or storm chance in the afternoon east of 75. Highs in the low 90s, feeling near 100+.

Susan Solves It

Apple customers have until the end of the month to file claims for a $95 million settlement regarding allegations that the "Hey Siri" feature recorded private conversations without consent. ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury gives tips on how to successfully file a claim for the Apple Siri settlement before the upcoming deadline.

Daly Discoveries

Normally, you'd have to wait until the Florida State Fair or the Strawberry Festival to get your fix of fried goodness. But not in Bradenton, where the new Juicy's Famous Fair Food is a popular restaurant salute to midway meals that's open seven days a week.

Juicy's Famous Fair Food in Bradenton serves wild and tasty midway eats all year long

Things to Do this Thursday, July 10

Light up your evening by pouring your own luxury candle and savoring tasty bites and brews at Yuengling Draft Haus.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 11109 N. 30th St, Tampa Cost: $49.87

Dive into Tampa's spooky side with a thrilling ghost tour through haunted sites filled with chilling tales and ghost-hunting gear.

When: 8 p.m. Where: 374 UT University Dr, Tampa Cost: $30

Get your stretch on with Pilates in the Park, where you can enjoy a refreshing outdoor workout under the Tampa sky.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa Cost: Free



