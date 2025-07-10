Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Forecast: 30% Inland afternoon chance with temps in the low 90s

TAMPA — Good Thursday morning Tampa Bay! Did you like or dislike yesterday's weather? Well regardless on how you felt we see nearly the same thing today. Muggy and warm to start off near 80 degrees. Partly cloudy skies with an afternoon isolated shower or storm chance east of 75. Highs in the low 90s feeling near 100+. This continues into the weekend as well. Next week the moisture levels increase with more scattered rain chances and slightly milder temps. The tropics are still quiet.

