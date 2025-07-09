Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsFlorida News

Actions

FL lawmakers and members of Congress can tour 'Alligator Alcatraz' this weekend

Alligator Alcatraz
@AGJamesUthmeier
Alligator Alcatraz
Posted
and last updated

FLORIDA — Florida's state lawmakers and members of Congress will be getting a tour of the "Alligator Alcatraz" migrant detention facility on Saturday, according to an email from the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FLDEM).

The tour will take place on July 12 at 11 a.m.

FLDEM said the tour is only for legislators and members of Congress. Staff and other visitors will not be permitted.

In new report, bankruptcy investigator says Citrus County homebuilder may have 'duped' buyers

When Madeline Frets made her first payment for a new-build home in Citrus County, she never imagined she would still be waiting for that dream home to become a reality almost four years later.

In new report, bankruptcy investigator says Citrus County homebuilder may have 'duped' buyers

Latest Florida News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.