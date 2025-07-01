Forecast: Sct'd PM rain, highs in the upper 80s

Sct'd PM showers return today.

Look for less rain overall today, compared to Monday. We'll see an on-shore flow which will keep the beaches in the mid and upper-70s early in the day while those away from the coast start in the low 70s. We'll see highs in the 80s today with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

A few showers are possible near the coast during the first half of the day with most of the activity being east of I-75 during the afternoon and evening. Coverage today looks to be around 40%.

Rain coverage will increase to 60% on Wednesday and 80% on Thursday. Thursday looks to potentially be the only day that's very wet. The rain then is likely to start early so maybe by late afternoon most of the showers will be out of our area.

Although rain coverage looks high through the 4th of July weekend, none of the days will be washouts. The storms will likely come late in the day so it's best to get all your outdoor activities started early. You should have enough dry and even sunny time to get to the beach or pool for a little while before thunderstorms threaten.

TROPICS | There continues to be a 20% chance of development around Florida around the weekend. This morning most of the models develop the low pressure east of Florida and move it north toward the Carolinas. Other than enhancing rain coverage, this system is not a big threat to us.