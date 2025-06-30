Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tropical disturbance expected to bring heavy rain Fourth of July weekend

"Am I concerned? Nope. Do I think there will be some rain issues for the holiday weekend? Yep," Denis said.
TAMPA, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said a tropical disturbance has a 20% chance of development over the next week and could bring heavy rain to parts of Florida over the Fourth of July weekend. ABC Action News Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips has the latest information on the models from NHC.

Denis said the yellow blob the NHC is highlighting will likely bring solid rainfall totals for parts of Florida into July 4. He said there is nothing unusual about this setup in June and July, and oftentimes, this is the exact recipe for a drought buster.

As of Monday morning, there were no real changes to the NHC models. Denis said the Euro model still develops a "messy" low in either the Northern Gulf or Atlantic later in the week.

"Most of the time in late June or early July, these systems bring a bunch of rain," he said. "The ingredients are very different from later in the season when explosive development often occurs."

We'll keep you up to date with the latest information here at ABC Action News, so you can stay safe, dry, and make the most of your holiday plans.


