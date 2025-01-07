News to Know for January 7

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Sure, you've been hearing all about the latest cold front. But do you know the cause? After arriving yesterday morning, we'll feel the full impacts of arctic air today, which is expected to bring a windchill as low as 25 degrees at times. Make sure to bundle up!

News to Know

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says temperatures will stay low today, only briefly reaching the 50s between noon and 4 p.m. You can also brace for another cold night, thanks to that arctic air.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Tuesday, January 7, 2025

Susan Solves It Quick Tip: New Years Finances

The New Year can be a good time to rethink your finances. We look at the tips you should consider this year.

Susan Solves It Quick Tip: New Years Finances

Things to Do this Tuesday, Jan. 7

View the incredible works of Salvador Dalí at the Dalí Museum.

When: 10 a.m. Where: 1 Dali Blvd, St. Petersburg Cost: $29

Museum. Put your "Parks and Recreation" knowledge to the test at Florida Avenue Brewing's trivia night.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 2029 Arrowgrass Drive, Wesley Chapel Cost: Free

Hang out with giraffes, penguins and orangutans at Zoo Tampa.

When: 9:30 a.m. Where: 1101 W Sligh Ave, Tampa Cost: $47



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.