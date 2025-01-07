News to Know for January 7

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.
Sure, you've been hearing all about the latest cold front. But do you know the cause? After arriving yesterday morning, we'll feel the full impacts of arctic air today, which is expected to bring a windchill as low as 25 degrees at times. Make sure to bundle up!
News to Know
- A mother dies in a car crash near Busch Gardens: The family of 26-year-old Jessica Wiggins, a mother of four who passed away Friday morning, has launched a GoFundMe to cover funeral expenses and help her children.
- A local senior center works to keep babies warm: Beanies 4 Babies at Lutz Senior Center has knitted over 6,000 beanies, booties, and blankets for premature babies in hospitals across Tampa Bay.
- Florida farmers prepare for freezing temperatures: Cold weather means strawberry and citrus growers risk losing millions of dollars of crop.
- The City of Tampa reopens its rental assistance portal: The program was launched in 2022 as a way to help renters struggling with rising rents in the city.
Today's Weather Outlook
Meteorologist Greg Dee says temperatures will stay low today, only briefly reaching the 50s between noon and 4 p.m. You can also brace for another cold night, thanks to that arctic air.
Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Tuesday, January 7, 2025
Susan Solves It Quick Tip: New Years Finances
The New Year can be a good time to rethink your finances. We look at the tips you should consider this year.
Susan Solves It Quick Tip: New Years Finances
Things to Do this Tuesday, Jan. 7
- View the incredible works of Salvador Dalí at the Dalí Museum.
- When: 10 a.m.
- Where: 1 Dali Blvd, St. Petersburg
- Cost: $29
- Put your "Parks and Recreation" knowledge to the test at Florida Avenue Brewing's trivia night.
- When: 7 p.m.
- Where: 2029 Arrowgrass Drive, Wesley Chapel
- Cost: Free
- Hang out with giraffes, penguins and orangutans at Zoo Tampa.
- When: 9:30 a.m.
- Where: 1101 W Sligh Ave, Tampa
- Cost: $47
Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.