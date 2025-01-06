What to expect from arctic air in Florida

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — Don't put away those winter clothes just yet, Tampa Bay. You'll need them this week, thanks to the arrival of arctic air Monday morning.
ABC Action News Meteorologist Greg Dee said that while we won't start to feel its impacts until Tuesday morning, those sensitive to the cold should prepare to bundle up because the chilly temperatures will start overnight.
Cold weather advisories are up for a windchill as low as 25 degrees at times—but this is "actually good," according to Dee, because a steady breeze will prevent frost.
Most towns away from the coast will be in the 30s, while highs on Tuesday will only reach the 50s despite sunny skies.
"It's such a tradition and blessing to be able to do this."
While today may be the start of the 119th annual Epiphany celebration in Tarpon Springs, on Sunday, the sponge docks were packed for the traditional blessing of the fleet. ABC Action News reporter Susan El Khoury spoke to participants and spectators alike about the meaning behind the celebrations.