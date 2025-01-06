What to expect from arctic air in Florida

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — Don't put away those winter clothes just yet, Tampa Bay. You'll need them this week, thanks to the arrival of arctic air Monday morning.

ABC Action News Meteorologist Greg Dee said that while we won't start to feel its impacts until Tuesday morning, those sensitive to the cold should prepare to bundle up because the chilly temperatures will start overnight.

WFTS

Cold weather advisories are up for a windchill as low as 25 degrees at times—but this is "actually good," according to Dee, because a steady breeze will prevent frost.

WFTS

Most towns away from the coast will be in the 30s, while highs on Tuesday will only reach the 50s despite sunny skies.