City of Tampa reopens its Rental Assistance Portal

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — The City of Tampa has reopened its Rental and Move-In Assistance Program.

The program launched in 2022 as a way to help renters struggling with rising rents in the city.

Known as RMAP, the program provides help paying security deposits, first and last month’s rent, past due rent, and/or a limited monthly subsidy.

According to the city, more than 900 households received a portion of the $4.5 million in rental assistance in 2024.

But getting approval isn't exactly simple. The application opens at 9 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. The city will accept 40 people per day that its open.

Shamiesa Grier was one of the many people in line to apply on the first Thursday of the new year.

"It was like gambling, like trying to win the lottery, you know? Trying to win something so you can have a better life," Grier said. "It ended quickly. Within 2 minutes it was full. It was like, 'Come back on Tuesday' and I did that on Thursday early morning."

Grier said she believes the city should separate the applications by needs.

"I think it's like it's not fair," she said. "Everybody don't fit one category from the other. You know, one could need rental assistance one could need eviction assistance, you know, long-term assistance, you know, it's different categories shouldn't be applied at the same time."

There are guidelines to weed through applications. You must



live in the city

show that you have a stable source of income

be no more than 2 months behind

have never received help from RMAP in the past.

Even with all of those in place, Grier said there's so many people out there in need.

"People think life is perfect, that you can't go through nothing," she said. "You could go through it today. Still go through it tomorrow."

Now, her plan is to hop back in line Tuesday and hope she's right on time.